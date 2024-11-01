Thrissur Pooram Controversy: Ministers Clash Over Alleged Disruption

The ongoing dispute surrounding the Thrissur Pooram festival has escalated as Kerala's Minister for General Education, V Shivankutty, condemned Union Minister of State, Suresh Gopi. Shivankutty accused Gopi of lacking political experience and critiqued his alleged misuse of an ambulance to reach the festival's venue after a disruption was reported.

Suresh Gopi, in response, denied these allegations, insisting that he arrived in a private car and not an ambulance. Demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, he questioned the capacity of Kerala police to uncover the truth, asserting that only a CBI inquiry would suffice in the matter.

The incident has further fueled political tensions within the state. Gopi questioned the police's role in the rituals of Thrissur Pooram, challenging the authorities to engage the CBI. While Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed claims of any disruption, the controversy continues to stir the political landscape.

