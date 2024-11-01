Thrissur Pooram Controversy: Ministers Clash Over Alleged Disruption
Kerala Education Minister V Shivankutty criticizes Union Minister Suresh Gopi for alleged misuse of an ambulance during Thrissur Pooram festival, calling for a CBI probe. Gopi defends himself, questioning state's police intervention and challenging to hand over the investigation to CBI to uncover the truth.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing dispute surrounding the Thrissur Pooram festival has escalated as Kerala's Minister for General Education, V Shivankutty, condemned Union Minister of State, Suresh Gopi. Shivankutty accused Gopi of lacking political experience and critiqued his alleged misuse of an ambulance to reach the festival's venue after a disruption was reported.
Suresh Gopi, in response, denied these allegations, insisting that he arrived in a private car and not an ambulance. Demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, he questioned the capacity of Kerala police to uncover the truth, asserting that only a CBI inquiry would suffice in the matter.
The incident has further fueled political tensions within the state. Gopi questioned the police's role in the rituals of Thrissur Pooram, challenging the authorities to engage the CBI. While Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed claims of any disruption, the controversy continues to stir the political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Resolution Sparks Political Debate
Hindu Swabhiman Yatra Sparks Political Debate Amid Festive Khadi Exhibition
Giriraj Singh's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra Sparks Political Debate in Bihar
Tensions Rise in Bihar: Temple Vandalism Allegations Stir Political Debate
India Rank on Nature Conservation Index Sparks Political Debate