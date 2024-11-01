Juvenile Mastermind Behind Shahdara Double Murder Apprehended
A 17-year-old has been detained as the key conspirator in a double homicide in Delhi's Shahdara, motivated by a debt dispute. The incident, which happened during Diwali, led to the deaths of Aakash Sharma and his nephew after a coordinated attack. Police investigate further as the search for others continues.
Delhi Police have apprehended a juvenile suspected to be the principal conspirator in a double murder case within Shahdara, authorities reported on Friday. The 17-year-old, a distant relative of the deceased, allegedly orchestrated the killing due to a longstanding conflict over a debt of Rs 70,000.
The crime unfolded on Diwali night when two individuals on a motorcycle assaulted Aakash Sharma, aged 40, resulting in the deaths of Sharma and his nephew Rishabh. Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Gautam disclosed that the teenager, motivated by a dispute after Sharma reneged on his debt promise, hired a shooter following two weeks of surveillance.
The accused confessed that while only Aakash Sharma was the intended target, Rishabh's attempt to stop the shooter led to his tragic death, Gautam added. Despite police intervention, Aakash's son Krish was injured. Police responded to a distress call concerning gunfire in Bihari Colony, rushing the victims to the hospital, where Sharma was pronounced dead.
