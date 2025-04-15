Horrific Crime in Kushaiguda: Video of Tragic Murder Emerges
A 75-year-old woman was killed by a teenager migrant worker in Kushaiguda. The worker recorded a video of himself on the victim's body, which led to the discovery of the crime. The police are investigating, considering possible motives related to past grievances. Legal and mental assessments are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A heinous crime has surfaced in Kushaiguda as a 75-year-old woman was brutally murdered by a young migrant worker. The shocking incident came to light after the perpetrator recorded a video of himself jumping on the deceased's body, a clip that ultimately led to the discovery of the crime and police involvement.
The crime allegedly occurred on April 11, and the chilling video was shared with a relative of the victim, prompting them to alert authorities. The police, upon entry into the residence, discovered the woman's decomposed body following the vile attack that involved striking her with an iron rod and staging the scene with a sari tied to a ceiling fan.
The suspect appears to harbor a grudge against the woman, possibly due to abusive interactions, though investigators are exploring all possible motives. Ascertaining the youth's age and mental condition is part of the ongoing inquiry into the grisly murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Kushaiguda
- crime
- video
- teenage
- killer
- police
- investigation
- woman
- suspect
ALSO READ
Czech Teenager Mensik Triumphs Despite Knee Woes at Miami Open
Delhi Police Nab Notorious Thieves in Major Crackdown
Major Drug Bust: NCB and Delhi Police Seize Rs 27.4 Crore Worth of Narcotics
Himachal Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Under CM Sukhu's Directive
Gurugram Police Trio Suspended for Jailbreak Breach