Horrific Crime in Kushaiguda: Video of Tragic Murder Emerges

A heinous crime has surfaced in Kushaiguda as a 75-year-old woman was brutally murdered by a young migrant worker. The shocking incident came to light after the perpetrator recorded a video of himself jumping on the deceased's body, a clip that ultimately led to the discovery of the crime and police involvement.

The crime allegedly occurred on April 11, and the chilling video was shared with a relative of the victim, prompting them to alert authorities. The police, upon entry into the residence, discovered the woman's decomposed body following the vile attack that involved striking her with an iron rod and staging the scene with a sari tied to a ceiling fan.

The suspect appears to harbor a grudge against the woman, possibly due to abusive interactions, though investigators are exploring all possible motives. Ascertaining the youth's age and mental condition is part of the ongoing inquiry into the grisly murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)