DoHFW Special Campaign 4.0: A Clean Sweep of Public Grievances and Office Spaces

The Department of Health and Family Welfare's Special Campaign 4.0, conducted in October 2023, addressed over 5,000 public grievances, simplified regulations, and cleared significant office space while promoting cleanliness. It highlights institutional efficiency, resolving grievances, and generating revenue from scrap sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:27 IST
Visual from DoFHW (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) successfully concluded its Special Campaign 4.0 this October, handling more than 5,160 public grievances and 595 appeals. The initiative aimed at boosting institutional cleanliness and efficiency was carried out across various government health offices nationwide.

An official release documented significant achievements of the campaign. Notably, 25 references from Members of Parliament were addressed along with three parliamentary assurances. Furthermore, the campaign witnessed the simplification of 45 bureaucratic rules and processes, underscoring a commitment to operational efficiency.

In a massive documentation drive, 52,665 physical files were reviewed, leading to the disposal of 31,659. Simultaneously, 12,428 electronic files underwent scrutiny, with 10,174 marked for closure. Over 1,433 cleanliness initiatives were conducted, liberating 40,742 square feet of office space and generating Rs 18,63,356 in revenue through the sale of scrap and e-waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

