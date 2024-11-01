Uttarakhand CM Dhami Visits Kedarnath as Dham Prepares for Winter Closure

On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a visit to the Kedarnath Dham, ahead of its impending winter closure. Dhami underscored the ongoing commitment to the holistic development of Kedarnath under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

During the visit, Dhami conveyed wishes for joy and prosperity among state residents, meeting with saints, devotees, and locals at the temple. As one of the renowned twelve Jyotirlingas, the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham are slated to close for winter this Saturday.

In a speech, CM Dhami highlighted accelerated development efforts fueling local employment and economic growth. He also acknowledged effective state governance efforts that led to increased pilgrim attendance, a particularly impressive feat following this year's calamities.

Remarking at an event in Kedarnath, Dhami promised to act as Kedarnath's MLA until one is appointed, reflecting the special bond shared by both him and PM Modi with the revered site.

Prime Minister Modi and CM Dhami have repeatedly visited Kedarnath, with Modi personally overseeing ongoing reconstruction projects. The Chief Minister applauded the efficient arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra by state officials, noting a new pilgrim attendance record at Kedarnath this year.

Despite this year's disasters, the efficiency of state arrangements enabled a safe, well-organized Char Dham Yatra. The Kedarnath pilgrimage, part of the high-altitude quartet including Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Badrinath, accounts for a significant portion of regional pilgrim traffic.

These high-altitude shrines traditionally remain closed for half the year, reopening in April or May and closing in October or November. Kedarnath's closure this season is confirmed for November 3 at 8:30 AM, while the site opened on April 25. Due to this year's delay in the Char Dham Yatra start, beginning May 10, records from previous years show evolving visitor patterns, impacted notably by global health crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)