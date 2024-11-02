Ecuador's Indigenous Environmental Defenders Face Rising Threats

Ecuador's Indigenous environmental defenders are enduring escalating threats and violence, activists revealed at the U.N. COP16 nature talks in Colombia. This alarming trend comes as nearly 200 nations strive to implement the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework, which emphasizes the protection of environmental defenders.

Juan Bay, president of the Waorani community, highlighted the tension following Ecuador's 2023 referendum banning Amazon oil drilling. The nation grapples with rising violence tied to organized crime, prompting President Daniel Noboa to declare a state of internal conflict and label almost two dozen gangs as terrorist entities.

Negotiations at COP16 included proposals for tracking killings of those safeguarding the environment. However, critics like Natalia Gomez, EarthRights' climate policy advisor, argue existing measures are inadequate. Despite the framework, Ecuador's government has yet to meet environmental protection standards, exacerbating fear among Indigenous communities.

