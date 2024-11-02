Left Menu

Ecuador's Indigenous Environmental Defenders Face Rising Threats

Amid escalating violence, Indigenous environmental defenders in Ecuador face increased threats, as highlighted during the U.N. COP16 talks in Colombia. Despite the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework's protective goals, the dangers persist, exacerbated by Ecuador's organized crime. Critics push for better monitoring and reporting systems for attacks on these communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 04:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 04:15 IST
Ecuador's Indigenous Environmental Defenders Face Rising Threats

Ecuador's Indigenous environmental defenders are enduring escalating threats and violence, activists revealed at the U.N. COP16 nature talks in Colombia. This alarming trend comes as nearly 200 nations strive to implement the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework, which emphasizes the protection of environmental defenders.

Juan Bay, president of the Waorani community, highlighted the tension following Ecuador's 2023 referendum banning Amazon oil drilling. The nation grapples with rising violence tied to organized crime, prompting President Daniel Noboa to declare a state of internal conflict and label almost two dozen gangs as terrorist entities.

Negotiations at COP16 included proposals for tracking killings of those safeguarding the environment. However, critics like Natalia Gomez, EarthRights' climate policy advisor, argue existing measures are inadequate. Despite the framework, Ecuador's government has yet to meet environmental protection standards, exacerbating fear among Indigenous communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024