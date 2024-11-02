Massive Fire Guts Three Shops in Jorhat, Assam

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a massive fire ravaged three shops in Assam's Jorhat, causing significant property damage estimated to be worth crores, according to local police reports. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported thus far.

Firefighting efforts were ongoing at the time of reporting as authorities worked tirelessly to contain the fire. Jorhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetang Mishra confirmed that firefighters and fire tenders were deployed promptly to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent shops. The fire engines responded swiftly after receiving reports of the incident.

Spectators witnessed thick black smoke billowing from the intense blaze. SP Mishra reiterated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, he assured the public that firefighting personnel are on-site to manage the situation and ensure public safety. More details are awaited as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)