Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Honored with Karnataka's Prestigious Rajyotsava Award

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, has been awarded the Rajyotsava Award by the Karnataka government. This recognition highlights his significant contributions to sculpting and promises to invigorate the artist community. Yogiraj is involved in global projects, promoting Indian art worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:37 IST
Sculptor of Ram Lalla idol Arun Yogiraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, credited with creating the Ram Lalla idol for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, has expressed gratitude to the Karnataka government for bestowing upon him the esteemed Rajyotsava Award. The award, one of Karnataka's most prestigious honors, was presented to 69 distinguished recipients on the state's foundation day, November 1.

In an interview with ANI, Yogiraj highlighted the importance of such recognition for artists, emphasizing that the Rajyotsava Award is a lifelong aspiration for many Kannadigas. He noted that the accolade not only celebrates his work but also serves as a significant morale booster for the artist community at large.

Yogiraj, whose work transcends borders with projects in Amsterdam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London, shared exciting developments, including plans for a Shiva temple in Amsterdam and a Srinivasa temple in the UK. The sculptor's wife, Vijetha, expressed their family's joy, thanking the Karnataka Chief Minister for the honor, which underscores Arun Yogiraj's role in furthering the state's rich artistic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

