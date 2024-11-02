Baramati's Diwali Padwa: A Celebration and Political Battlefield

This Diwali Padwa, Baramati stands out not only as a hub of cultural festivities but also as a significant political arena. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule lauded the traditional Padwa celebrations, long hosted at Sharad Pawar's residence since his election in 1967, marking their cultural prominence in the region.

Diwali Padwa, often known as Bali Puja or Bali Pratipada, marks the beginning of Kartik Pratipada, celebrated right after Diwali Puja. Meanwhile, political tensions simmer in the Baramati constituency, with NCP's Ajit Pawar poised for a familial confrontation against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, amidst an active electoral environment.

Baramati is no stranger to electoral battles, having witnessed a high-stakes Lok Sabha contest in 2024 between Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule, which Sule won by a significant margin. As preparations intensify for the impending Maharashtra Assembly elections, all major alliances, including the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, are gearing up for a closely contested battle on November 20, with results set to be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)