Pilgrimage Closure Marks End of Devout Year at Gangotri and Yamunotri

The annual closing of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples marks the end of the pilgrimage session. Scheduled for November 2 and 3 respectively, the temples will be shuttered for winter, with deities moved to nearby villages. Special ceremonies and festivities accompany the closures, drawing in over 1.5 million pilgrims this season.

Updated: 02-11-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:47 IST
Yamunotri temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The spiritual journey to Gangotri and Yamunotri is nearing its seasonal closure as the temples prepare to shut their doors for the winter months. According to an official release, Gangotri will close on Saturday, November 2, followed by Yamunotri on Sunday, November 3.

As per tradition, the Gangotri temple will be closed at 12:14 pm coinciding with the Annakoot festival. The festival idol of Ganga ji will then travel to Mukhwa village in a ceremonial doli, where it will be housed in the local Ganga temple for the winter, allowing devotees to continue darshan and worship.

Closing at 12:05 pm on Bhaiyadooj, the Yamunotri temple's idol will be moved to the Yamuna temple in Kharsali village. Preparations by temple committees and authorities ensure a smooth transition, with festive decorations adorning the Dhams. This year, a total of 1,521,752 pilgrims visited, marking a vibrant pilgrimage season.

