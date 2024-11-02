Pawar Family Divides Diwali Padwa Amidst Maharashtra's Political Tensions

The Pawar family has decided to celebrate Diwali Padwa separately this year amidst growing political tensions ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, announced that only this tradition would be split, with other celebrations slated to continue together wherever possible.

Baramati is once again under the spotlight, with the constituency set to host a familial political contest between NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar, son of Ajit's younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar. Previously, the area saw a noteworthy competition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Sunetra Pawar faced off against Supriya Sule, the latter emerging victorious by a significant margin.

The political scene in Maharashtra is heating up as both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ramp up their strategies for the upcoming elections covering all 288 Assembly seats. Parties, including the BJP and Shiv Sena, are preparing for the single-phase elections scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)