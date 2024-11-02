Blaze Ravages Cycle Store and Surrounding Shops in Godhra

A devastating fire engulfed a cycle store and nearby shops in Gujarat's Godhra early Saturday, officials reported. The blaze, which erupted around 4 am, quickly spread across the godown of Nandini Cycle store near Gandhi pump, resulting in significant damage.

According to visuals from the scene, the fire produced towering flames and thick smoke. Mukesh Bhai Chawra, a driver with the Godhra Fire Department, revealed that initial firefighting efforts were stretched as the fire expanded, prompting the dispatch of 3 to 4 more firefighters. It took nearly three hours for the fire to be contained.

Using water and about 800 liters of foam, the fire crews worked hard to douse the flames. The fire not only destroyed the cycle store but also affected two additional shops. Inside the warehouse were bicycles, tyres, spare parts, and sizeable oil drums. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)