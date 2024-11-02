Left Menu

Blaze Ravages Cycle Store and Surrounding Shops in Godhra

A fire broke out early Saturday at Godhra's Nandini Cycle store, engulfing three shops and a warehouse. Firefighters battled the flames for three hours, using water and foam to control the blaze. The cause remains unidentified as officials assess the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:41 IST
Blaze Ravages Cycle Store and Surrounding Shops in Godhra
Visual from site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed a cycle store and nearby shops in Gujarat's Godhra early Saturday, officials reported. The blaze, which erupted around 4 am, quickly spread across the godown of Nandini Cycle store near Gandhi pump, resulting in significant damage.

According to visuals from the scene, the fire produced towering flames and thick smoke. Mukesh Bhai Chawra, a driver with the Godhra Fire Department, revealed that initial firefighting efforts were stretched as the fire expanded, prompting the dispatch of 3 to 4 more firefighters. It took nearly three hours for the fire to be contained.

Using water and about 800 liters of foam, the fire crews worked hard to douse the flames. The fire not only destroyed the cycle store but also affected two additional shops. Inside the warehouse were bicycles, tyres, spare parts, and sizeable oil drums. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024