Sacred Rituals Mark Kedarnath Temple Closure Ahead of Winter

This weekend, the sacred Panchmukhi Festival Idol of Baba Kedarnath was welcomed to the temple premises in Uttarakhand, heralding the start of traditional rituals that take place before the temple's winter closure. The ritual, steeped in spiritual significance, was attended by the President of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajendra Ajay, highlighting the cultural reverence attached to this event.

According to Dr. Harish Gaur, the BKTC media-in-charge, the doors of the Kedarnath Dham are scheduled to close for the winter season at 8:30 am on Bhaiya Dooj, November 3. Following the closure, the Panchmukhi idol is set to journey to its winter seat at the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, making several stops to allow devotees to partake in worship along the way.

The series of ceremonies began with the idol being taken from its storehouse, where it was bathed and dressed by the temple priests, led by Shivshankar Ling, Dharmadhikari Omkar Shukla, and Vedpathi Swayamvar Semwal. These events offer devotees their final darshan, marking a significant transition as the idol moves to its winter abode. Meanwhile, the Gangotri Dham temple also prepared for winter closure on the occasion of Annakoot, a day of spiritual gratitude and devotion, further illustrating Uttarakhand's deeply entrenched religious traditions.

