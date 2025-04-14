Left Menu

Uttarakhand Welcomes Historic Waqf Amendment: A Victory for Poor Muslims

Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams lauds the revised Waqf legislation, highlighting its significance in safeguarding the interests of poor Muslims. The law, passed by Parliament, aims to free Waqf properties from encroachment. It reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to addressing the issues faced by the minority community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:19 IST
In a significant move reflecting compassion for economically disadvantaged Muslims, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board head, Shadab Shams, on Monday hailed the enactment of an amended Waqf law by the Indian Parliament.

The legislation aims to liberate Waqf properties from long-standing encroachments by affluent Muslims, promising to redirect these assets for the benefit of poorer community members. Shams attributes this legislative success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's understanding of the ongoing struggles faced by marginalized Muslims.

Amidst celebrations during his return to Uttarakhand following the bill's passage, Shams noted resistance from political opposition, who claim the bill is anti-Muslim, while supporters stress its potential to transform the lives of needy Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

