Gujarat CM's New Year Vision: Pledging for a Viksit Bharat by 2047

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated Vikram Samvat 2081 with rituals at Panchdev Temple, aspiring for the state's prosperity. Emphasizing PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, he urged unanimous dedication to Gujarat's growth. Patel lauded PM Modi's leadership, encouraging collective action for a developed Gujarat by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 16:15 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits Panchdev Temple (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commemorated the arrival of Vikram Samvat 2081 with a visit to the sacred Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar, where he performed traditional rituals. During this auspicious occasion, he prayed for the prosperity and welfare of Gujarat's citizens and conveyed his sincere New Year greetings to everyone present.

In his message, Patel highlighted the significant role Gujarat is set to play in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The event was graced by MLA Ritaben Patel, Gandhinagar Mayor Meeraben Patel, Municipal Commissioner Vaghela, and other key figures from municipal and organizational sectors. He also shared warm greetings with devotees at the temple.

Preceding this, CM Patel extended Diwali and Vikram Samvat 2081 New Year greetings worldwide. He spoke of Diwali symbolizing the transition from darkness to light, embodying hope, as stated by his office. Patel expressed aspirations for Vikram Samvat 2081 to herald growth, stressing the collective effort required for Gujarat's global development, in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

Patel articulated that Gujarat leads as the first state formulating a roadmap for Viksit Gujarat@2047, coinciding with Modi's Viksit Bharat@2047 plan, under the principle 'Earning Well, Living Well'. He urged the Gujarati populace to commit to this vision by contributing towards a Viksit Gujarat in the forthcoming year. Applauding Modi's visionary leadership, he stressed unified efforts for lasting global advancement.

The Chief Minister expressed hope for Diwali to reignite optimism, and wished for a prosperous New Year. He called for collective action to advance Gujarat's outstanding development trajectory, thereby marking a shared commitment towards a thriving future. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

