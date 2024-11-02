Tragedy Strikes: Ten Elephants Dead in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Reserve

The recent death of ten elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has sparked a thorough investigation by the Union Environment Ministry. The ministry suspects that these fatalities may be linked to poisoning and has assembled a team from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to conduct an independent inquiry.

In parallel to the ministry's efforts, the Madhya Pradesh State Government has initiated its own investigation, appointing a five-member committee that includes scientists and veterinarians, as well as the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF). The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chief Wildlife Warden are actively overseeing these inquiries on the ground.

The investigation gained momentum after patrol staff discovered the deaths in late October, beginning with four deceased elephants. They later found six more sick or unconscious elephants, all of which succumbed. This tragic event has raised questions about human-wildlife conflict, as preliminary information suggests the elephants may have consumed crops potentially laced with poison.

(With inputs from agencies.)