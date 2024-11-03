Telangana Elevates 'Sadar Sammelan' to Official State Festival Status

The Telangana government has elevated the 'Sadar Sammelan' festival to the status of a State Festival, as announced in an official order from Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari. This decision aims to formally recognize the cultural significance of the festival, which is celebrated annually two days after Diwali.

According to the order dated November 1, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioners and District Collectors, excluding Hyderabad District, have been directed to organize and celebrate the Sadar Sammelan each year. The Youth Advancement Tourism and Culture Department has been assigned the task of overseeing the festival's preparation and funding.

The Sadar Festival, primarily organized by the Yadav community, is renowned for its grand procession of adorned buffaloes, symbolizing community pride and devotion. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who participated in the festivities in the Narayanguda area, emphasized the inclusive nature of the celebration, which attracts participants beyond the Yadav community, involving thousands in a vibrant display of tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)