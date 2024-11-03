Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Encounters: Pakistan's Proxy War Tactics Unveiled

In recent encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, former DGP Shesh Paul Vaid accused Pakistan of orchestrating terror attacks to destabilize India. J-K saw renewed violence with terrorists targeting security forces. High-profile clashes in Srinagar and Anantnag resulted in the neutralization of key militants, underscoring ongoing security challenges.

In a series of recent encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, former Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid has accused Pakistan of perpetuating terrorist attacks aimed at destabilizing India. The renewed escalation in violence follows a familiar pattern, with militants targeting the region just as a new government has taken office under the leadership of Omar Abdullah.

The incidents, which occurred in Srinagar's Khanyar area and the Halkan Gali area of Anantnag district, saw security forces clashing with militants. The Srinagar encounter claimed the life of a terrorist involved in the murder of Inspector Masroor in 2023, while four security personnel sustained injuries. In Anantnag, two terrorists were neutralized, indicating a significant security achievement.

Inspector General of Police VK Birdi confirmed the elimination of a key Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in the operation, underlining that these foreign militants were responsible for stoking fear in the region. Birdi emphasized the importance of intelligence in guiding security actions and hailed the successful conclusion of these operations as a crucial milestone.

