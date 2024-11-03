Major Setback for Terrorist Groups in Anantnag: Indian Army Neutralizes Two Suspects

In a strategic triumph for security forces, two terrorists were neutralized during an encounter in Anantnag, as confirmed by Brigadier Anirudh Chauhan, Commander 2 Sector RR of the Indian Army. The successful operation dealt a significant blow to the Lashkar-e-Toiba and People's Anti-Fascist Front.

During a press conference, Brigadier Chauhan highlighted the successful joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and J&K Police in a challenging terrain. Operation Halkan Gali was initiated following confirmed intelligence about the terrorists' presence in Laroo. The operation involved multiple Indian Army units and resulted in the recovery of heavy ammunition and explosives.

Javid Ahmad Matoo, Deputy Inspector General South Kashmir Range, also confirmed the encounter, emphasizing the coordinated effort of security forces based on reliable information. Both terrorists were linked to prior attacks on Indian forces, marking their neutralization as a significant achievement.

