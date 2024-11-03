Left Menu

Governor Pushes for Full NEP 2020 Implementation in Manipur

Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya emphasizes the need for full implementation of NEP 2020 in Manipur's universities, urging Vice Chancellors to act as catalysts. He addresses issues about staffing and development, offering support for any challenges faced during the transition.

Updated: 03-11-2024 10:19 IST
Governor Acharya meets VCs of Central and State Universities of Manipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial move to advance educational reforms, Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya convened a meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal with vice chancellors and registrars from both central and state universities. The focus was the comprehensive implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Manipur.

Governor Acharya not only reviewed the current status of NEP 2020 in the state but also emphasized the role that vice chancellors must play as catalysts in this transformative process. The Governor highlighted the importance of making education more experimental, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, flexible, and enjoyable for students.

Addressing crucial concerns, Acharya engaged with the academic leadership on issues including the strengths of teaching and non-teaching staff and other institutional development matters. He assured them of his support in addressing challenges related to the NEP transition. Among those present were Vice Chancellor of Manipur University N Lokendra Singh, along with leaders from Dhanamanjuri University, Manipur Technical University, and Manipur University of Culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

