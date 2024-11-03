Left Menu

Gajraj Corps Launches Inspiring National Integration Tour for Arunachal Students

The Indian Army's Gajraj Corps has begun a 10-day National Integration Tour for 15 students from Arunachal Pradesh under 'Operation Sadbhavana'. This educational journey will expose them to India's rich heritage and iconic sites. The initiative aims to inspire young minds and promote national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:19 IST
Indian Army flags off 10-day National Integration Tour for 15 Arunachal students. (Photo: Pro Defence Guwahati). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Gajraj Corps has embarked on an ambitious mission by inaugurating a National Integration Tour under the aegis of 'Operation Sadbhavana'. This 10-day educational sojourn involves 15 students from Mahabodhi School, Tawang, who will journey through Delhi, Agra, and Bharatpur, as stated in an official release issued on Sunday.

The tour seeks to broaden the perspectives of young participants from Arunachal Pradesh, immersing them in the dynamic ethos of a burgeoning Viksit Bharat. Among the highlights are visits to India's emblematic landmarks like the Taj Mahal, the Qutub Minar, and the Nehru Planetarium, along with the spiritual ambience of Vrindavan. Students will also have the unique opportunity to engage with senior government officials, providing them with invaluable insights and inspiration, according to the release.

This initiative underscores the Indian Army's dedication to fostering national integration and pride. By connecting diverse communities through Operation Sadbhavana, the Army seeks to inspire the next generation to appreciate India's multifaceted heritage, embracing collective values and limitless potential. This expedition goes beyond sightseeing, serving as a conduit for young minds to envision themselves as contributors to India's vibrant future.

Additionally, as noted by the Defence Ministry, National Integration Tours are crafted as both educational and motivational journeys for youth from Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern States. The tours aim to illuminate India's cultural wealth and ongoing developmental endeavors, broadening horizons by highlighting various career paths and facilitating interactions with eminent personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

