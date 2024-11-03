BSF Thwarts Cross-Border Operations: Drone and Heroin Seized

In a significant cross-border security operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and over 420 grams of heroin in two incidents occurring in the border districts of Pathankot and Tarn Taran. Acting promptly on intelligence information, BSF personnel successfully intercepted these illegal activities.

The PRO BSF stated that a DJI Mavic 3 classic drone, made in China, was discovered in a sugarcane field adjacent to the village of Akhwara in Pathankot district at approximately 4:40 pm. This incident underscores the challenges posed by technological advancements in cross-border smuggling operations.

Earlier in the day, at about 2:25 pm, a packet containing suspected heroin weighing 426 grams was seized by vigilant BSF troops from a harvested field near the village of Wan Tara Singh in Tarn Taran district. The narcotics were notably wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and had a copper wire loop attached, further hinting at cross-border connectivity. (ANI)

