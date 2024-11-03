Left Menu

BSF Thwarts Cross-Border Operations: Drone and Heroin Seized

The BSF successfully intercepted a drone and seized over 420 grams of heroin in Pathankot and Tarn Taran, acting on intelligence inputs. A China-made DJI drone was discovered in a sugarcane field, while heroin was found in a separate incident. The narcotics were wrapped with adhesive tape and copper wire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:29 IST
BSF Thwarts Cross-Border Operations: Drone and Heroin Seized
Punjab: BSF recovers Pakistani drone (Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant cross-border security operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and over 420 grams of heroin in two incidents occurring in the border districts of Pathankot and Tarn Taran. Acting promptly on intelligence information, BSF personnel successfully intercepted these illegal activities.

The PRO BSF stated that a DJI Mavic 3 classic drone, made in China, was discovered in a sugarcane field adjacent to the village of Akhwara in Pathankot district at approximately 4:40 pm. This incident underscores the challenges posed by technological advancements in cross-border smuggling operations.

Earlier in the day, at about 2:25 pm, a packet containing suspected heroin weighing 426 grams was seized by vigilant BSF troops from a harvested field near the village of Wan Tara Singh in Tarn Taran district. The narcotics were notably wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and had a copper wire loop attached, further hinting at cross-border connectivity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

