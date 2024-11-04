Left Menu

Chinese Solar Exodus: Vietnam Caught in Tariff Crosshairs

Amid tariff expansions, Chinese-owned solar factories in Vietnam are reducing production and laying off workers, while new Chinese-run solar plants rise in Indonesia and Laos. The strategic relocation aids evasion of U.S. tariffs, allowing continued global market dominance for Chinese firms in the solar industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 09:17 IST
Chinese-owned solar factories in Vietnam are facing cutbacks in production and workforce layoffs due to expanded U.S. trade tariffs. These tariffs, targeting Vietnam and three other Southeast Asian nations, have prompted Chinese firms to establish new solar plants in Indonesia and Laos, located beyond the reach of U.S. trade protections.

The relocation of manufacturing to Indonesia and Laos enables Chinese companies to circumvent tariffs and maintain dominance in the global solar market. This strategic shift represents a continuation of their long-term maneuvering to avoid trade duties, despite repeated tariff increases from the U.S. over the last decade.

Chinese solar companies' adeptness at relocating manufacturing sites has kept them a step ahead of U.S. trade policies. With new plants in operation, these firms ensure that much of their production remains destined for the U.S., one of the most lucrative solar markets globally.

