Onagawa Reactor Shuts Down Again after Restart

A nuclear reactor in Japan, which recently restarted after a massive 2011 disaster, has been shut down due to equipment issues, the operator confirmed Monday. The No. 2 reactor at Onagawa nuclear power plant on Japan's northern coast had begun operations on October 29 but faced a glitch within days.

The problem stemmed from a device related to neutron data inside the reactor, leading plant operator Tohoku Electric Power Co. to decide on a shutdown. The reactor was functioning normally, with no radiation release, as the team opted to re-examine the equipment, addressing safety concerns. A new restart date remains unspecified.

This reactor is part of the Onagawa plant, which survived the 2011 tsunami but had all systems shut down for safety checks post-Fukushima disaster. The government's push for nuclear energy faced heightened scrutiny after a recent earthquake caused significant damage and highlighted gaps in evacuation plans.

