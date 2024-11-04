Onagawa Reactor Shuts Down Again after Restart
A Japanese nuclear reactor at the Onagawa plant shut down due to equipment issues shortly after restarting for the first time in over 13 years. The No. 2 reactor was safely stopped to investigate a neutron data glitch. No radiation leak occurred, but concerns about nuclear energy persist.
A nuclear reactor in Japan, which recently restarted after a massive 2011 disaster, has been shut down due to equipment issues, the operator confirmed Monday. The No. 2 reactor at Onagawa nuclear power plant on Japan's northern coast had begun operations on October 29 but faced a glitch within days.
The problem stemmed from a device related to neutron data inside the reactor, leading plant operator Tohoku Electric Power Co. to decide on a shutdown. The reactor was functioning normally, with no radiation release, as the team opted to re-examine the equipment, addressing safety concerns. A new restart date remains unspecified.
This reactor is part of the Onagawa plant, which survived the 2011 tsunami but had all systems shut down for safety checks post-Fukushima disaster. The government's push for nuclear energy faced heightened scrutiny after a recent earthquake caused significant damage and highlighted gaps in evacuation plans.
