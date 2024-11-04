Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Article 370 Resolution Sparks Uproar in Jammu Kashmir Assembly

The inaugural session of the Jammu Kashmir assembly witnessed heated debates as PDP leader Waheed Para introduced a resolution against the revocation of Article 370. The resolution faced opposition from BJP members, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dismissed it as a publicity stunt lacking substantial dialogue with allied parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:07 IST
Tensions Flare as Article 370 Resolution Sparks Uproar in Jammu Kashmir Assembly
Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural session of the newly elected Jammu Kashmir assembly commenced on Monday with fervent discussions following the introduction of a controversial resolution. People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para, representing Pulwama, put forward a resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370, sparking immediate uproar.

The proposal was met with staunch opposition from BJP members, who demanded the remarks be expunged and the resolution not be entertained. Meanwhile, PDP Supremo Mehbooba Mufti praised Para's initiative in a digital post, expressing pride in his actions. However, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the move as mere theatricality, noting the absence of prior consultations with the National Conference.

The ongoing debate centers around one of the central pledges from the National Conference during the elections—to reinstate Article 370 and restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. With the assembly session set to conclude on November 8, discussions continue amidst the backdrop of a significant Congress-National Conference alliance victory in the recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024