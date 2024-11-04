Tensions Flare as Article 370 Resolution Sparks Uproar in Jammu Kashmir Assembly

The inaugural session of the newly elected Jammu Kashmir assembly commenced on Monday with fervent discussions following the introduction of a controversial resolution. People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para, representing Pulwama, put forward a resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370, sparking immediate uproar.

The proposal was met with staunch opposition from BJP members, who demanded the remarks be expunged and the resolution not be entertained. Meanwhile, PDP Supremo Mehbooba Mufti praised Para's initiative in a digital post, expressing pride in his actions. However, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the move as mere theatricality, noting the absence of prior consultations with the National Conference.

The ongoing debate centers around one of the central pledges from the National Conference during the elections—to reinstate Article 370 and restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. With the assembly session set to conclude on November 8, discussions continue amidst the backdrop of a significant Congress-National Conference alliance victory in the recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)