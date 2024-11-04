Easing Mortgage Rules: A Swedish Proposal

In a bid to make home buying more accessible, a government-appointed commission in Sweden has recommended loosening the stringent mortgage borrowing and repayment rules currently in place. The commission announced its suggestions on Monday, emphasizing that adjustments could be made without jeopardizing financial stability.

These rules, established in response to the financial crisis of 2008-2009, currently impose a ceiling on borrowing and stringent repayment guidelines for high borrowers. The commission's proposal includes raising this ceiling and easing the repayment conditions.

Despite these recommendations, the commission also advised the implementation of a new borrowing limit corresponding to households' annual income, ensuring a balanced approach to mortgage regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)