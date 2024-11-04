Left Menu

Uniform Initiative to Enhance Visitor Convenience at Mahakumbh 2025

To streamline assistance for tourists attending Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched distinctive tracksuits for service providers including drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators. This move aims to improve visibility, organization, and safety, ensuring a seamless experience for millions of visitors expected at the colossal event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:12 IST
Uniform Initiative to Enhance Visitor Convenience at Mahakumbh 2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has rolled out distinctive tracksuits for service providers at the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The new uniforms will help tourists easily identify drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators, enhancing their ability to seek assistance promptly.

This initiative aims to facilitate organized and efficient operations during the high-profile event, which attracts millions annually. Each group of service providers will don unique uniforms featuring the Kumbh and Tourism Department logos, ensuring authenticity and transparency in the assistance provided to visitors.

The administration anticipates that these measures, alongside robust security setups led by officials like Additional Kumbh Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi, will significantly improve the safety and satisfaction of attendees. The Kumbh festivities are set to commence on January 13, 2025, concluding with the Mahashivratri celebrations on February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024