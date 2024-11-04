Uniform Initiative to Enhance Visitor Convenience at Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has rolled out distinctive tracksuits for service providers at the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The new uniforms will help tourists easily identify drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators, enhancing their ability to seek assistance promptly.

This initiative aims to facilitate organized and efficient operations during the high-profile event, which attracts millions annually. Each group of service providers will don unique uniforms featuring the Kumbh and Tourism Department logos, ensuring authenticity and transparency in the assistance provided to visitors.

The administration anticipates that these measures, alongside robust security setups led by officials like Additional Kumbh Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi, will significantly improve the safety and satisfaction of attendees. The Kumbh festivities are set to commence on January 13, 2025, concluding with the Mahashivratri celebrations on February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)