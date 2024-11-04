Left Menu

Promises Unkept: Jairam Ramesh Challenges PM Modi in Jharkhand

Jairam Ramesh urges PM Modi to fulfill his promises to Jharkhand, questioning the status of railway lines, engineering colleges, and a medical college. As Jharkhand heads to elections, Ramesh highlights unmet commitments and urges action before voting begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:26 IST
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address unmet promises made to the residents of Jharkhand. As PM Modi campaigns in the poll-bound state, Ramesh emphasized the necessity of fulfilling commitments before soliciting votes.

Ramesh's inquiry, prominently aired on platform X, pressed Modi about undelivered projects, including the Korba-Lohardaga and Chatra-Gaya railway lines, and the establishment of engineering and medical schools. Rail connectivity, argued Ramesh, is crucial for enhancing educational and employment prospects for locals, yet it remains unrealized.

Highlighting delays, Ramesh pointed out the sanctioned yet stagnant Chatra-Gaya rail project and questioned the elusive Korba-Lohardaga rail link. Additionally, he scrutinized the lack of advancement on the pledged medical college in Koderma and the partially fulfilled promise of engineering institutions, urging PM Modi to take action beyond political rhetoric as Jharkhand readies for its assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

