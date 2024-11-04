Left Menu

Niva Bupa's Launch to Market: IPO Set to Fuel Growth

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd announced its IPO with a price band of Rs 70-74 per share, targeting a Rs 2,200 crore raise. The offering combines a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale. Proceeds will bolster capital and corporate needs. Listing planned on BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:36 IST
Niva Bupa's Launch to Market: IPO Set to Fuel Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, formerly Max Bupa, has set the price range for its forthcoming IPO at Rs 70-74 per share, aiming to raise Rs 2,200 crore. This offering will commence for public subscription on November 7 and close on November 11, with anchor investor bidding opening on November 6.

The IPO strategy includes a fresh equity issue targeting Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale totaling Rs 1,400 crore by company promoters. Initially, the company intended to secure Rs 3,000 crore but scaled back the issue size. Principal shareholders Fettle Tone LLP and Bupa Singapore Holdings will partake in the sale, reducing their stakes.

Niva Bupa plans to use the fresh issuance proceeds to enhance its capital base, strengthen solvency ratios, and meet general corporate expenses. The launch marks a significant milestone as only the second standalone insurer since Star Health & Allied Insurance to pursue public listing. Major financial entities like ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital are leading the IPO, with shares to be traded on BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024