CIL Advancing Coal Production: A Key to Reducing Imports
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy encourages Coal India Ltd (CIL) to boost coal production to decrease reliance on imports. On CIL's 50th Foundation Day, he emphasizes miners' welfare and community rehabilitation. The introduction of commercial coal mining has enhanced transparency and investment in the sector.
State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has been urged by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to increase coal production and supply to cut down on imports.
At CIL's 50th Foundation Day celebration, Minister Reddy underscored the necessity for miners' welfare and aiding communities affected by mine closures. The minister lauded the management for implementing Performance Linked Incentives for contractual workers from FY 2023-24.
With the advent of commercial coal mining, transparency, business ease, and investment opportunities have risen, encouraging sectoral growth. While coal remains vital to India's energy base, significant investments are also directed towards renewable energy to tackle climate change. CIL's efforts in diversification and energy initiatives were also praised by the minister.
