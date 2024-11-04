MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely
A MiG-29 fighter jet from Adampur crashed near Agra on Monday. The pilot safely ejected. The aircraft was en route to Agra for an exercise when the crash occurred. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.
A MiG-29 fighter jet, having departed from Adampur in Punjab, met with a grave incident as it crashed close to Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday afternoon, according to officials.
The pilot successfully ejected from the stricken aircraft. Defense officials reported that the plane was heading to Agra for a routine exercise when tragedy struck.
Authorities have announced the initiation of a Court of Inquiry to delve into the specifics of the crash, while more details are anticipated as the investigation unfolds.
