South African Navy Delegates Strengthen Training Ties with Indian Navy

A delegation from the South African Navy, led by Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Nevielie Kurt Howell, visited the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in India from October 21 to 31. The visit aimed to boost bilateral naval training cooperation, focusing on Operational Sea Training of ships and submarines conducted by the Indian Navy's FOST Organisation, as announced by the Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, delegation head RAdm Howell met with RAdm Upul Kundu, Chief of Staff at Headquarters Southern Naval Command, and RAdm Srinivas Maddula, Flag Officer Sea Training. Discussions highlighted the importance of enhancing professional engagement between the two navies. The delegation gained insights into the Indian Naval Work Up Team's Harbour and Sea training activities in Kochi, with visits to various training schools and establishments under SNC. They were also familiarized with simulators, participated in professional interactions, and observed demonstrations of Damage Control and Firefighting.

The visit underscored the strong professional ties between the South African and Indian Navies, opening up new avenues for training cooperation. It also reaffirmed the Indian Navy's status as the preferred training partner in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)