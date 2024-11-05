Left Menu

South African Navy Delegates Strengthen Training Ties with Indian Navy

A South African Navy delegation visited Southern Naval Command in India to enhance naval training cooperation. Led by RAdm Howell, the team explored the operational training conducted by the Indian Navy, aiming to boost professional engagement and reaffirm India's status as a preferred training partner in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:08 IST
South African Navy Delegates Strengthen Training Ties with Indian Navy
South African delegation with Indian Navy officers (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the South African Navy, led by Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Nevielie Kurt Howell, visited the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in India from October 21 to 31. The visit aimed to boost bilateral naval training cooperation, focusing on Operational Sea Training of ships and submarines conducted by the Indian Navy's FOST Organisation, as announced by the Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, delegation head RAdm Howell met with RAdm Upul Kundu, Chief of Staff at Headquarters Southern Naval Command, and RAdm Srinivas Maddula, Flag Officer Sea Training. Discussions highlighted the importance of enhancing professional engagement between the two navies. The delegation gained insights into the Indian Naval Work Up Team's Harbour and Sea training activities in Kochi, with visits to various training schools and establishments under SNC. They were also familiarized with simulators, participated in professional interactions, and observed demonstrations of Damage Control and Firefighting.

The visit underscored the strong professional ties between the South African and Indian Navies, opening up new avenues for training cooperation. It also reaffirmed the Indian Navy's status as the preferred training partner in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024