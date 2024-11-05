Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Milind Deora, Shiv Sena's candidate from Worli, has launched his campaign for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, focusing on infrastructure improvements and justice for the local community. Competing against Aaditya Thackeray, Deora emphasized Maharashtra's key role in India's economic vision of achieving a $5 trillion economy.
Milind Deora, a Shiv Sena Member of Parliament and the party's candidate from the Worli Assembly seat, has kicked off his campaign for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In a strategic move, Deora engaged with local residents during a morning walk session, with a focus on infrastructure improvements and delivering justice to the community.
Facing competition from sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), Deora highlighted his deep connection with South Mumbai, asserting that the region will significantly contribute to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a $5 trillion economy, with Maharashtra's involvement being pivotal.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also threw his weight behind Deora, ensuring continuous development in Worli. The upcoming election pits the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi against the Mahayuti alliance, with the discourse centered on infrastructure, justice, and the economic future of Mumbai and Maharashtra.
