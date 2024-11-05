Left Menu

Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Milind Deora, Shiv Sena's candidate from Worli, has launched his campaign for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, focusing on infrastructure improvements and justice for the local community. Competing against Aaditya Thackeray, Deora emphasized Maharashtra's key role in India's economic vision of achieving a $5 trillion economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:15 IST
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Milind Deora, a Shiv Sena Member of Parliament and the party's candidate from the Worli Assembly seat, has kicked off his campaign for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In a strategic move, Deora engaged with local residents during a morning walk session, with a focus on infrastructure improvements and delivering justice to the community.

Facing competition from sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), Deora highlighted his deep connection with South Mumbai, asserting that the region will significantly contribute to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a $5 trillion economy, with Maharashtra's involvement being pivotal.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also threw his weight behind Deora, ensuring continuous development in Worli. The upcoming election pits the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi against the Mahayuti alliance, with the discourse centered on infrastructure, justice, and the economic future of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024