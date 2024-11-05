Former Sinopec Executive Faces 14-Year Sentence for Bribery

A former Sinopec Corp executive has been handed a 14-year prison sentence for bribery, according to Chinese media outlet China News Service. The convicted executive, Duan Yanxiu, once served as the Communist Party secretary for the Sinopec Natural Gas Company.

The jail term comes alongside a financial penalty of 3.9 million yuan, translating to roughly $548,670. The ruling was delivered by a local court in eastern China.

Sinopec, known for its operations in LNG imports and domestic gas production, has yet to comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)