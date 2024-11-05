Former Sinopec Executive Faces 14-Year Sentence for Bribery
A former executive of Sinopec Corp, Duan Yanxiu, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for accepting bribes, according to China News Service. The sentencing includes a fine of 3.9 million yuan. The company operates receiving terminals for LNG and markets domestic gas productions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:10 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
A former Sinopec Corp executive has been handed a 14-year prison sentence for bribery, according to Chinese media outlet China News Service. The convicted executive, Duan Yanxiu, once served as the Communist Party secretary for the Sinopec Natural Gas Company.
The jail term comes alongside a financial penalty of 3.9 million yuan, translating to roughly $548,670. The ruling was delivered by a local court in eastern China.
Sinopec, known for its operations in LNG imports and domestic gas production, has yet to comment on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sinopec
- China
- bribery
- Duan Yanxiu
- executive
- sentence
- LNG
- Communist Party
- gas
- oil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former CDB Vice President Sentenced to 12 Years for Corruption
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery
Justice Served: Toledo's 20-Year Sentence in Odebrecht Scandal
Peru's Landmark Corruption Trial: Alejandro Toledo Sentenced
Justice Served: Abu Sayyaf Militants Sentenced for Notorious Kidnapping