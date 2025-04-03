Shevchenko Misses UEFA Executive Spot amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

In a surprising turn of events, Ukrainian football icon Andrii Shevchenko did not secure a seat on the UEFA executive committee, as announced on Thursday. This development coincided with Russia formally losing its place on European soccer's key decision-making body.

Shevchenko, a celebrated former AC Milan star and Ballon d'Or laureate in 2004, garnered only 15 votes from 55 national federations. Five contenders vied for two available seats, lasting until 2027, on the UEFA ruling committee. Israel's federation president Moshe Zuares clinched Ukraine's previous seat with 31 votes, while Spain retained its post with Rafael Louzán receiving 32 votes.

The ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia were evident, as Ukraine was amongst a minority who refrained from fully supporting UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin's tenure extension. Meanwhile, UEFA now faces questions on when and how Russian teams might re-enter international competitions, which were halted following the 2022 conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)