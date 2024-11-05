Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Decries FIR as 'Ridiculous', Defends Actions Amid Mining Scandal Probe

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy condemned the FIR lodged against him by an IPS officer as baseless, amid allegations surrounding an illegal mining investigation. Kumaraswamy, confident of his son's election victory, criticized actions aimed at muzzling opposition voices. The case, scrutinized by the Supreme Court, involves a controversial mining lease approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:36 IST
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/@hd_kumaraswamyI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has branded the FIR filed against him by an IPS officer as baseless and designed to defame. The FIR, lodged at Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar Police Station, follows a complaint from ADGP M Chandrashekar. The officer alleges threats from Kumaraswamy as he probes illegal mining activities linked to the JD(S) leader.

Addressing reporters, Kumaraswamy dismissed the accusations as groundless. He expressed discontent over the FIRs also lodged against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a candidate in Channapatna, and JD(S) Legislature leader Suresh Babu. "Is it legal to silence us from speaking or complaining?" he questioned, asserting that voices cannot be stilled.

The legal entanglement traces back to Kumaraswamy's tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister, accused of unlawfully approving a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals in Bellary. Amidst the legal tussles, Kumaraswamy remains optimistic about the NDA's by-election prospects, expressing confidence in his son's electoral fortunes against Congress contender CP Yogeshwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

