Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Minister Blames Political Inaction

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai criticizes BJP-led governments for inaction on rising pollution. The city's air quality has reached 'severe' levels, urging North Indian states to unite for effective mitigation. AQI levels have drastically increased, posing significant health risks to residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:17 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chairs a meeting with concerned departments on rising air pollution (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday, addressing escalating pollution levels in the capital. The city's air quality has worsened, consistently falling into the 'very poor' category and reaching 'severe' in multiple areas.

Air Quality Index (AQI) levels ranging from 200 to 300 are deemed 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and above 401 as 'severe,' with readings surpassing 450 categorized as 'severe plus.' Earlier, Minister Rai urged a collaborative effort among North Indian states to tackle pollution and accused neighboring BJP state governments of politicizing the issue.

Rai alleged, "In the Centre, UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan, BJP dominates but focuses more on politics than solutions. The Delhi government remains proactive while the BJP's silence persists. This discrepancy must be bridged." He further criticized BJP for dodging responsibilities, emphasizing that their antics won't reduce pollution. At 8 AM Tuesday, Delhi's AQI was 384 according to the Central Pollution Control Board, with severe levels recorded in multiple areas, significantly endangering public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

