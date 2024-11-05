Left Menu

Terrorist Associate Nabbed in J-K: Weapons Recovered

Jammu and Kashmir police, alongside the Central Reserve Police Force, captured Ashiq Hussain Wani, a terrorist associate, in Sopore. They recovered a pistol, seven live rounds, and a magazine. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing, as authorities seek further details.

Updated: 05-11-2024 16:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated operation, Jammu and Kashmir police, in collaboration with the 22RR and 92 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force, apprehended a terrorist associate on Tuesday. The individual, identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani, was arrested in Tujar Shareef, Sopore.

Authorities reported the recovery of a pistol, along with seven live rounds and a magazine, from Wani's possession. This operation highlights the ongoing efforts to curb terrorist activities in the region.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 200/2024 at the Police Station Handwara. Further investigations into the incident are underway, as officials work to uncover more details surrounding this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

