Terrorist Associate Nabbed in J-K: Weapons Recovered

In a coordinated operation, Jammu and Kashmir police, in collaboration with the 22RR and 92 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force, apprehended a terrorist associate on Tuesday. The individual, identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani, was arrested in Tujar Shareef, Sopore.

Authorities reported the recovery of a pistol, along with seven live rounds and a magazine, from Wani's possession. This operation highlights the ongoing efforts to curb terrorist activities in the region.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 200/2024 at the Police Station Handwara. Further investigations into the incident are underway, as officials work to uncover more details surrounding this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)