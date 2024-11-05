Series of Encounters and Attacks Unsettles Jammu and Kashmir

An intense encounter erupted in Bandipora's Ketsun forest area on Tuesday as security forces engaged with terrorists, leading to an ongoing exchange of fire, according to local reports.

Authorities have detained Ashiq Hussain Wani, alleged terrorist associate, in a coordinated operation by Jammu and Kashmir police, 22RR, and 92 BN CRPF forces. He was captured with a pistol, seven live rounds, and a magazine in Tujar Shareef, Sopore, police confirmed.

In a separate incident, a grenade attack severely injured twelve individuals, including a woman, at Srinagar's Tourist Reception Centre and its weekly market, prompting authorities to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against suspected perpetrators.

The spate of violence has attracted strong criticism, notably from J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who condemned the attacks on civilians as unjustifiable. His recent statement on X highlights the unsettling frequency of these instances.

Previous weeks recorded a significant toll as two terrorists were killed during an Anantnag district encounter. Earlier operations in Akhnoor and on the Srinagar-Leh highway resulted in the neutralization of multiple terrorists, underscoring heightened tensions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)