Left Menu

Series of Encounters and Attacks Unsettles Jammu and Kashmir

A clash between security forces and terrorists erupted in Bandipora. Concurrently, Jammu and Kashmir police apprehended a terror associate, seizing arms. Meanwhile, a grenade attack in Srinagar injured 12. These incidents mark a series of hostile activities in the region, drawing widespread condemnation from officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:13 IST
Series of Encounters and Attacks Unsettles Jammu and Kashmir
Visual from J-K's Bandipora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intense encounter erupted in Bandipora's Ketsun forest area on Tuesday as security forces engaged with terrorists, leading to an ongoing exchange of fire, according to local reports.

Authorities have detained Ashiq Hussain Wani, alleged terrorist associate, in a coordinated operation by Jammu and Kashmir police, 22RR, and 92 BN CRPF forces. He was captured with a pistol, seven live rounds, and a magazine in Tujar Shareef, Sopore, police confirmed.

In a separate incident, a grenade attack severely injured twelve individuals, including a woman, at Srinagar's Tourist Reception Centre and its weekly market, prompting authorities to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against suspected perpetrators.

The spate of violence has attracted strong criticism, notably from J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who condemned the attacks on civilians as unjustifiable. His recent statement on X highlights the unsettling frequency of these instances.

Previous weeks recorded a significant toll as two terrorists were killed during an Anantnag district encounter. Earlier operations in Akhnoor and on the Srinagar-Leh highway resulted in the neutralization of multiple terrorists, underscoring heightened tensions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024