Jawan's Alleged Role in Online Training for Grenade Attack on YouTuber

An Army jawan in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested for allegedly providing online training for a grenade attack on a YouTuber's home. Nine people have been arrested, including the suspected attacker, Hardik Kamboj. The grenade did not explode, and the case is under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:13 IST
An Army jawan stationed in Jammu and Kashmir is facing serious allegations after being arrested for allegedly offering online training to a man who attempted a grenade attack on the dwelling of a Jalandhar-based YouTuber, according to Punjab Police.

The court in Jalandhar has remanded the jawan, Sukhcharan Singh, to five days in police custody, officials reported. Singh reportedly used social media platform Instagram to make contact with the main suspect, Hardik Kamboj, who threw a hand grenade at YouTuber Rozer Sandhu's house. Fortunately, the grenade failed to detonate.

The senior superintendent of police, Harvinder Singh Virk, revealed that Singh provided tactical training to Kamboj. Singh, originally from Muktsar district, was named in the FIR, and an arrest warrant was obtained from the court. The Army has been informed of Singh's involvement, and further investigation efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

