Firing Incident Shakes Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express

Shots were fired at the Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express near Bhadrak, Odisha. With no injuries reported, the GRP and RPF are closely investigating the incident. Passengers were safely evacuated and escorted to Puri, with four teams engaged in probing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:42 IST
Firing Incident Shakes Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express
Shots fired at Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express train (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking event on Tuesday morning, shots were fired at the Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express train as it traversed near Bhadrak, Odisha. Authorities quickly confirmed that the incident resulted in no injuries among passengers or staff, delivering some relief amid the alarming episode.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), coordinated an immediate response. According to SK Bahinipati, the officer in charge at GRP Police Station Puri, the firing incident was reported between 9:00 and 9:30 am after the train had crossed Bhadrak. The GRP and RPF seamlessly escorted the train to Puri, prioritizing the safety and security of all onboard.

The investigation into the incident is actively underway with the deployment of four specialized teams comprising RPF and police personnel. Authorities are working tirelessly to uncover the details of the firing, and the public waits for further updates from officials on the developing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

