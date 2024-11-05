Left Menu

India and Qatar Forge Alliance through Financial Intelligence

India and Qatar's Financial Intelligence Units engaged in discussions on the utilization of IT systems, partnerships, and virtual digital assets. The meetings, led by heads Vivek Aggarwal and Sheikh Ahmed Al Thani, focused on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing strategies, highlighting future collaboration opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting, the Financial Intelligence Units of India and Qatar explored multiple facets of financial security and technology. Held in New Delhi on November 4-5, 2024, the discussions emphasized the role of IT systems, strategic analysis, and partnerships in enhancing financial intelligence operations.

The delegation, led by Sheikh Ahmed Al Thani from Qatar, met with Vivek Aggarwal, head of FIU-IND, to deliberate on contemporary practices in anti-money laundering and terrorism financing. Both leaders examined potential collaboration areas, emphasizing the importance of IT and virtual digital assets.

Qatar's FIU lauded India's FINNET 2.0 system as among the most advanced globally. The two sides expressed enthusiasm about deepening their Private-Private Partnership initiatives to bolster anti-money laundering efforts. The historic cooperation continues to strengthen with new prospects on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024