India and Qatar Forge Alliance through Financial Intelligence

In a significant meeting, the Financial Intelligence Units of India and Qatar explored multiple facets of financial security and technology. Held in New Delhi on November 4-5, 2024, the discussions emphasized the role of IT systems, strategic analysis, and partnerships in enhancing financial intelligence operations.

The delegation, led by Sheikh Ahmed Al Thani from Qatar, met with Vivek Aggarwal, head of FIU-IND, to deliberate on contemporary practices in anti-money laundering and terrorism financing. Both leaders examined potential collaboration areas, emphasizing the importance of IT and virtual digital assets.

Qatar's FIU lauded India's FINNET 2.0 system as among the most advanced globally. The two sides expressed enthusiasm about deepening their Private-Private Partnership initiatives to bolster anti-money laundering efforts. The historic cooperation continues to strengthen with new prospects on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)