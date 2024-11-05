Left Menu

U.S. Stock Markets Rise as Presidential Election Kicks Off

U.S. stock indexes began Tuesday with gains as the country opened voting in a tightly contested presidential election. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw positive movement, reflecting traders' anticipation of potentially volatile trading sessions until the election results are finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, U.S. stock indexes opened on a positive note as the nation commenced voting in a fiercely contested presidential election. Traders are preparing for potentially volatile sessions in the lead-up to the announcement of a winner.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 40.9 points, translating to a 0.10% increase, marking an opening value of 41,835.49. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a rise of 9.7 points or 0.17%, reaching a value of 5,722.43.

The Nasdaq Composite also showed an upward trend, climbing 70.7 points or 0.39% at the opening, standing at 18,250.707. This uptick indicates cautious optimism among traders navigating the uncertainties of the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

