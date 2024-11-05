Orsted Offers Solutions for Swedish Offshore Wind-Farms Amid Defence Concerns
The CEO of Orsted, a renewable energy firm, claims the offshore wind industry can address Swedish defence concerns after applications to build wind farms in the Baltic Sea were rejected. Challenges include missile detection issues, but Orsted is confident of finding solutions based on existing collaborations in other Baltic countries.
Orsted, a leading renewable energy firm, confidently asserts that the offshore wind industry can address critical defence concerns raised by Sweden. This response comes following the rejection of permits to construct 13 wind farms in the Baltic Sea, a decision stemming from alleged threats to Sweden's surveillance capabilities.
With Europe transitioning from Russian energy to renewables, safeguarding maritime infrastructure is crucial. Orsted's CEO, Mads Nipper, emphasized the company's successful military collaborations with Germany, Poland, and Denmark, and expressed readiness to apply this experience to Swedish projects.
While the Swedish military sees potential for wind energy development on the west coast and Gulf of Bothnia, Orsted remains focused on proving that practical solutions exist to harmonize national defence with sustainable energy pursuits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
