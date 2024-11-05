Urgent Restoration of Cracked Meghannath Prachari at Puri Jagannath Temple
Crucial repairs have been called for at the Puri Jagannath Temple after cracks were found in its outer wall, Meghannath Prachari. Authorities have engaged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to lead restoration efforts, addressing structural concerns and ensuring the temple's integrity for the future.
- Country:
- India
The outer boundary wall of Puri's Jagannath Temple, known as the Meghannath Prachari, has developed cracks, prompting immediate action from temple authorities. Arabinda K Padhee, the temple's Chief Administrator, disclosed on Tuesday that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been entrusted with the task of restoring and conserving the damaged structure.
Padhee detailed the issues, stating, 'The Archaeological Survey of India has been responsible for restoration and repair works at the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri. Recently, we've identified several cracks in the Meghannath Prachari.' In response, the temple administration has urged the ASI for swift intervention, while its technical team has already undertaken preliminary repair measures.
Addressing additional concerns, Padhee highlighted a drainage problem at the Ananda Bajar site. He assured full cooperation with the ASI for a thorough and scientific examination of the Meghannath Kachari, emphasizing that the structural safety of the temple is a top priority. Earlier comments from priest Jagandas Mohapatra echoed the urgency, underscoring the temple's historical importance and the immediate need for repair.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asian Stocks Dip Amid U.S. Election Jitters and Bond Sell-Off
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Delhi Police ASI
Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Heighten Tensions in West Asia
Casino Crackdown: Hotel Owner Among Eight Arrested in Illicit Operation
Bhumika Group Elevates Leasing Vision with Sunil Yadav's Appointment