Urgent Restoration of Cracked Meghannath Prachari at Puri Jagannath Temple

The outer boundary wall of Puri's Jagannath Temple, known as the Meghannath Prachari, has developed cracks, prompting immediate action from temple authorities. Arabinda K Padhee, the temple's Chief Administrator, disclosed on Tuesday that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been entrusted with the task of restoring and conserving the damaged structure.

Padhee detailed the issues, stating, 'The Archaeological Survey of India has been responsible for restoration and repair works at the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri. Recently, we've identified several cracks in the Meghannath Prachari.' In response, the temple administration has urged the ASI for swift intervention, while its technical team has already undertaken preliminary repair measures.

Addressing additional concerns, Padhee highlighted a drainage problem at the Ananda Bajar site. He assured full cooperation with the ASI for a thorough and scientific examination of the Meghannath Kachari, emphasizing that the structural safety of the temple is a top priority. Earlier comments from priest Jagandas Mohapatra echoed the urgency, underscoring the temple's historical importance and the immediate need for repair.

(With inputs from agencies.)