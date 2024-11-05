CBI Launches Major Crackdown on Jharkhand Illegal Stone Mining: 20 Locations Searched

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has embarked on an extensive operation, raiding around 20 sites across three states as part of an active investigation into illegal stone mining activities in Jharkhand. The operations spanned Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar, targeting locations identified as epicenters of the unlawful mining activities.

According to a CBI press release, these raids uncovered over Rs. 60 lakhs in cash, more than 1 kg of gold, 1.2 kg of silver, and other incriminating materials including property documents and shell company agreements. The crackdown stems from a case registered on November 20, 2023, under various legal provisions, following a directive from the Jharkhand High Court issued on August 18, 2023.

The investigation scrutinizes large-scale illegal mining in Sahebganj district, allegedly resulting in significant government revenue losses through bypassed royalties and flouted mining laws. Preliminary findings suggest a network of key figures employing sophisticated methods to hide their illicit operations and profits. The CBI continues its probe into the implicated individuals and organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)