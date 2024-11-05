Left Menu

CBI Launches Major Crackdown on Jharkhand Illegal Stone Mining: 20 Locations Searched

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids over 20 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar targeting illegal stone mining. Raids yielded Rs. 60 lakhs, gold, and documents. The investigation, initiated in November 2023, aims to dismantle a network causing substantial government losses through unpaid royalties and mining law violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:40 IST
CBI officials seizes live cartridges while conducting raids (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has embarked on an extensive operation, raiding around 20 sites across three states as part of an active investigation into illegal stone mining activities in Jharkhand. The operations spanned Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar, targeting locations identified as epicenters of the unlawful mining activities.

According to a CBI press release, these raids uncovered over Rs. 60 lakhs in cash, more than 1 kg of gold, 1.2 kg of silver, and other incriminating materials including property documents and shell company agreements. The crackdown stems from a case registered on November 20, 2023, under various legal provisions, following a directive from the Jharkhand High Court issued on August 18, 2023.

The investigation scrutinizes large-scale illegal mining in Sahebganj district, allegedly resulting in significant government revenue losses through bypassed royalties and flouted mining laws. Preliminary findings suggest a network of key figures employing sophisticated methods to hide their illicit operations and profits. The CBI continues its probe into the implicated individuals and organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

