Delhi Constable Convicted for Corruption in Rape Case

A Delhi court has convicted constable Suman Prakash for accepting a Rs. 1 lakh bribe in a rape case, as per the Prevention of Corruption Act. Prakash, stationed at the Sarita Vihar Police Station, was indicted after a 2021 CBI report, and the court ruled on October 24, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A constable with the Delhi police force, Suman alias Suman Prakash, has been convicted for corruption after he was found guilty of accepting a Rs. 1 lakh bribe. The verdict was delivered by the Rouse Avenue court following a probe initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2021.

The case came to light when Special Judge Nyay Bindu evaluated evidence and testimonies, concluding that Suman Prakash had misused his official position. He demanded a bribe along with a mobile phone to aid an individual by not including them in a rape investigation conducted by the Sarita Vihar Police Station.

Despite the defence's argument that Prakash, as a constable, lacked the authority to influence case outcomes, the court ruled otherwise. The prosecution established that while constables cannot independently investigate, they can assist as directed. The judgement, dating October 24, 2024, has cemented Prakash's conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

