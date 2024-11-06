Left Menu

Congress' Outcry: Alleged Police Misconduct Spurs Protest in Kerala

The Congress party protests in Palakkad following allegations of unwarranted police searches in the rooms of women leaders, linking the incident to a conspiracy involving CPIM and BJP. Congress demands the resignation of Minister MB Rajesh, alleging orchestrated political misconduct. The searches were reportedly linked to rumors of election-related black money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:23 IST
Congress' Outcry: Alleged Police Misconduct Spurs Protest in Kerala
Leader of opposition in Kerala assembly and Congress leader V D Satheesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension flared in Palakkad as Congress staged a protest on Wednesday, days after police allegedly entered the rooms of women leaders under the guise of search operations. Congress leader Bindu Krishna claimed officers requested access to her room around midnight, with searches finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

Authorities reportedly justified the searches by citing intelligence on potential black money election schemes. Additional searches conducted at former MLA Shanimol Usman's room triggered demands for a female officer's presence, highlighting procedural concerns ahead of upcoming elections.

Congress accused CPIM and BJP of collusion, alleging suspicious presence at the hotel during police interventions. Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the police for disrespecting women leaders, calling for the resignation of Minister MB Rajesh amid accusations of conspiracy involvement, stirring political tension statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

