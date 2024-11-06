Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticizes Misogyny Claims and Highlights Women Empowerment Issues

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has dismissed allegations regarding her party colleague Sunil Raut's controversial remarks, expressing disappointment at their interpretation as misogynistic. Chaturvedi argued that this detracts from the broader and more pressing issues surrounding women's representation and respect in politics, as she spoke with ANI on Tuesday.

Highlighting the challenges women face in the political arena, Chaturvedi underscored the need for women to attain key positions and emphasized the urgency of implementing the 33 percent reservation in Parliament. She questioned the priorities of the Mumbai police in registering an FIR against Raut while fake narratives against Uddhav Thackeray persist unchecked.

Chaturvedi also voiced concerns about inadequate passenger services at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, citing complaints from commuters. Criticizing the 'Ladki Behna' scheme by the state's Mahayuti-led government, she accused it of being a superficial attempt to win support post-Lok Sabha elections, labeling it a 'Maha-jhooti' alliance with 'Maha-brashtachari' leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)