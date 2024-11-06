Karnataka's MUDA Scandal: CBI Inquiry Demanded Amidst Political Turmoil

In the midst of a political maelstrom, the leader of the opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Lokayukta's investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scandal. Ashoka insists that only a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry can unravel the true events that have placed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the center of a political storm.

Echoing Ashoka's sentiments, BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has intensified pressure on the Chief Minister, urging him to resign on ethical grounds. Reddy asserts that Siddaramaiah's administration has faltered, and that leader's stepping down would be the right course of action. Despite facing these accusations, Karnataka Minister HK Patil defends the Chief Minister's integrity, affirming Siddaramaiah as a law-abiding citizen committed to upholding legal principles.

As the controversy swells, the Ed has filed a money laundering case against Siddaramaiah and his family members for allegedly receiving improperly allotted land. These developments have fueled the BJP's charges against the Congress of abetting corruption, yet Siddaramaiah remains unbowed, dismissing demands for his resignation. The Karnataka High Court has added a layer of complexity by issuing notices to involved parties, including CBI and Lokayukta police, to present investigative findings in the coming weeks.

