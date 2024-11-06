Left Menu

Karnataka's MUDA Scandal: CBI Inquiry Demanded Amidst Political Turmoil

Opposition leader R Ashoka demands a CBI probe into the MUDA scandal involving CM Siddaramaiah, claiming dissatisfaction with Lokayukta's inquiry. Amidst BJP's calls for resignation, Siddaramaiah denies allegations of corruption and stands firm against political persecution. The High Court has issued notices to involved parties, maintaining ongoing tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:28 IST
Karnataka's MUDA Scandal: CBI Inquiry Demanded Amidst Political Turmoil
Karnataka LoP R Ashoka. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a political maelstrom, the leader of the opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Lokayukta's investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scandal. Ashoka insists that only a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry can unravel the true events that have placed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the center of a political storm.

Echoing Ashoka's sentiments, BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has intensified pressure on the Chief Minister, urging him to resign on ethical grounds. Reddy asserts that Siddaramaiah's administration has faltered, and that leader's stepping down would be the right course of action. Despite facing these accusations, Karnataka Minister HK Patil defends the Chief Minister's integrity, affirming Siddaramaiah as a law-abiding citizen committed to upholding legal principles.

As the controversy swells, the Ed has filed a money laundering case against Siddaramaiah and his family members for allegedly receiving improperly allotted land. These developments have fueled the BJP's charges against the Congress of abetting corruption, yet Siddaramaiah remains unbowed, dismissing demands for his resignation. The Karnataka High Court has added a layer of complexity by issuing notices to involved parties, including CBI and Lokayukta police, to present investigative findings in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024